हैदराबाद ओपन 2019 : सौरभ वर्मा ने जीता खिताब, अश्विनी पोनप्पा-सिक्की रेड्डी की जोड़ी चूकी 

Congratulations to India's Saurabh Verma beat Singapore's Loh Yew 21- 13,14-21 21- 16 the men's singles in the Hyderabad Open Super 100

The seventh seeded Saurabh had won the Dutch Open Super 100 and Russian Super 100 titles last year #HyderabadOpenSuper100 @BAI_SocialMedia pic.twitter.com/SMyRrrYwdd