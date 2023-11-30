BGMI: बैटलग्राउंड्स मोबाइल इंडिया (Battlegrounds Mobile India) एक प्रसिद्ध बैटल रॉयल गेम है। इस गेम में क्लेन का विकल्प मिल जाता है। आप खुद के लिए बनाए गए स्टाइलिश नामों की तरह क्लेन के लिए भी अनोखा नाम चुन सकते हैं। इस आर्टिकल में हम क्लेन के लिए शानदार नामों के बारे में बताएंगे।
BGMI में 100 से ज्यादा स्टाइलिश नाम जिन्हें क्लेन के लिए उपयोग किया जा सकता है
BGMI में क्लेन के लिए यह सबसे अच्छे नामों की लिस्ट:
- MAGICDANCERs
- Xclusives
- Xparks
- Freedynamics
- Linkin Park
- OrientalStars
- Naats
- SKullhydra
- Lucifers
- The Black Order
- GAMINGGROOTS
- Chitauri army
- Corvus Glaive
- Proxima Midnight
- Ebony Maw
- Supergiant
- Black Dwarf
- Ultron Sentries
- Berserker Army
- Draugrs
- Hela's Undead Army
- Asgardians
- Einherjar
- Spartan army
- The Unsullied
- Astapor
- Dorne
- Second Sons
- Lannister Army
- Knights Of The Vale
- Army Of The North
- Iron Fleet
- Golden Company
- Dothraki
- The Achaemenids
- Spartans
- Mauryan Army
- Romans
- The Mongols
- EASTINDIANS
- Soviet Ground Forces
- Gungan Grand Army
- Droids
- Imperial
- Sith Eternal
- The AVENGERS
- Rohirrim
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Grindstones
- Fantasians
- Swifts
- Bonjour!
- Doom Patrol
- Arctic Monkeys
- One Direction
- The Chainsmokers
- Guns N' Roses
- The Beatles
- Metallica
- The Rolling Stones
- Eagles
- The Police
- Radioheads
- The Beach Boys
- Aerosmith
- The Kinks
- Pearl Jams
- The Temptations
- Beastie Boys
- Ramones
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- The Clash
- The Shirelles
- The Who
- Nirvana
- Gotham Knights
- The Animals
- The Archers
- Rock N Roll
- Maroon 5
- BTS army
- Doremon Lovers
- Squid Gamers
- Survivors
- Blade Runners
- Imagine Dragons
- The Weekend army
- Elvish Army
- Elvish Bhai!
- Moye Moye
- The Animals
- Arcade Fire
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Utopia
- Fugitive
- S Rangers
- Polish Grom
- Shayetet 13
- S Green Berets
- The Delta Force
- SSG Force
- Spetsnaz
- Marcos
- Navy Seals
- SAS
- Joint Force Task
- The Gauls
- The Huns
- Carthage
- Mongols
- Ottoman Army
यह BGMI में अपनी क्लेन के लिए सबसे अच्छे नाम हैं। इस तरह के नाम का उपयोग करने से आप खुद को अलग दिखा पाएंगे।
