4 WWE सुपरस्टार्स जिन्हें रोमन रेंस ने Money in the Bank में हराया है और एक जिनके खिलाफ उन्हें हार मिली है

IT IS OFFICIAL! As first revealed on WWE #TalkingSmack, @EdgeRatedR will challenge The Head of the Table @WWERomanReigns one-on-one for the title at #MITB. @HeymanHustle



Money in the Bank streams LIVE on @WWENetwork Monday 19th July at 10am (AEST) https://t.co/FQjJVdsNwW pic.twitter.com/lKYuCPI95i