भारतीय टीम के दो युवा गेंदबाजों ने खेला मजेदार गेम, आप भी देखिये मजेदार वीडियो 

𝐀𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐞𝐩 🤜🤛A fun off-the-field battle, ft. our pacers @Avesh_6 You wouldn't want to missP.S. - @surya_14kumar gets his prediction spot on