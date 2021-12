आईसीसी टी20 प्लेयर ऑफ़ द ईयर के लिए 4 खिलाड़ी नोमिनेटेड

🇦🇺 A T20 World Cup champion

🇱🇰 A terrific all-rounder

🇵🇰 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Two stylish wicketkeeper-batters



It was a year to remember for these superstars who have been nominated for the ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Year 2021 💥



⬇️ ⬇️