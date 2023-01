Record Alert #SuryakumarYadav - 1st t20 hundred in 2023- sky has 14 fifty & 3 hundred from just 43 innings in T20I.- Suryakumar Yadav reaches 1500 T20I runs in just 843 balls, the fastest of all players.- Suryakumar Yadav hits his THIRD T20I ton; only Rohit Sharma has more.