"भारत द्वारा झूठ बोलकर रन आउट को सही नहीं ठहराना चाहिए," इंग्लैंड की खिलाड़ी का तीखा बयान

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England #ENGvIND Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England

Deepti Sharma, who ran out Charlie Dean at the non-striker's end, said that the dismissal was formulated after repeated warnings were given to the batter 🗣The wicket meant that India finished a 3-0 sweep over England ⤵ #ENGvIND

1/2 The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate… twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…