शाहिद अफरीदी ने भारतीय टीम के टी20 वर्ल्ड कप में प्रदर्शन को लेकर की बड़ी भविष्यवाणी

ICC @ICC



A comprehensive performance in Edgbaston helps them win the second T20I by 49 runs.



#ENGvIND | Scorecard: India take an unassailable 2-0 series leadA comprehensive performance in Edgbaston helps them win the second T20I by 49 runs.Scorecard: bit.ly/ENGvIND-Second…

India take an unassailable 2-0 series lead 🎉A comprehensive performance in Edgbaston helps them win the second T20I by 49 runs. #ENGvIND | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/ENGvIND-Second… https://t.co/gYvQrhHv6r

India have played outstanding cricket and deserve to win the series. Really impressive bowling performance, they'll surely be one of the favourites for the T20 World Cup in Australia twitter.com/icc/status/154…