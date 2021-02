दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सीमित ओवर सीरीज के लिए भारतीय महिला टीम का ऐलान

India Women’s squad for ODI series:



Mithali Raj (C), Smriti, Jemimah, Punam, Priya, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), D. Hemalatha, Deepti, Sushma Verma (WK), Swetha Verma (WK), Radha, Rajeshwari, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel