आईपीएल 2020 - लीग चरण में लगातार 14 मैच जीतने का रिकॉर्ड बनाना चाहते हैं श्रेयस अय्यर

DC 🤝🏻 JSW ➡️ The roar gets louder 🔥



With immense pride, we welcome @TheJSWGroup as our Principal Jersey Sponsor for #Dream11IPL 🙌🏻



A bond that gets stronger & makes us truly feel home on a new journey, in the new normal 💪🏻#YehHaiNayiDillipic.twitter.com/Bfx3Ed4FWh