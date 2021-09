दिल्ली कैपिटल्स में शामिल हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया का प्रमुख गेंदबाज, टी20 में ले चुके हैं 100 विकेट

🚨 SQUAD UPDATE 🚨@chriswoakes has pulled out of the remainder of #IPL2021 due to personal reasons.



Delhi Capitals have attained the services of Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as his replacement.



Official Statement 👉🏼 https://t.co/k7Njmtf8Qh#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/fJQTF0fs52