Anand 🙏 @Anand_ac314

You can teach stamina.

You can teach field settings.

You can't teach being grounded.

What a legend!

#LSGvsCSK #TATAIPL2023



You can teach technique.You can teach stamina.You can teach field settings.You can't teach being grounded.What a legend! @JontyRhodes8

You can teach technique.You can teach stamina. You can teach field settings.You can't teach being grounded. What a legend! @JontyRhodes8#LSGvsCSK #TATAIPL2023 https://t.co/EEIQbCDSC4

Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by @msdhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium . Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend