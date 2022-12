IPL ऑक्शन को लेकर ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाएं, फैंस ने की मजेदार भविष्याणी

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The much awaited IPL auction day has arrived.

The much awaited IPL auction day has arrived.

Feeling like @JUnadkat will be the highest purchase for csk! A medium pace bowler with slow ball and cutters. Probably an ideal option at death and middle overs.Note:He had done well in RPS(2017)CSk went till 10.5cr. In 2018 for him