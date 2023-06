रणजी ट्रॉफी में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज ने टीम में चयन ना होने पर जताई नाराजगी

Interestingly South Zone Selectors didn't pick Jalaj Saxena for 2023 Duleep Trophy.#CricketTwitter #DuleepTrophy https://t.co/zjaLiUXFn3

Highest wicket taker in Ranji trophy in India( Elite Group) didn't get picked in Duleep trophy. Can you please check whether it has ever happened in the Indian Domestic history? Just wanted to know. Not blaming anyone