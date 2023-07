मैं झुकेगा नहीं...हेनरिक क्लासेन के धुआंधार शतक को लेकर ट्विटर पर प्रतिक्रियाओं का सैलाब

Heinrich Klaasen is such an amazing spin basher. I never seen any player who hit Rashid Khan like this. He hits 26 run in Rashid Khan over and scored first #MLC2023 century and gave Seattle Orcas amazing win. He scored 110* runs in just 44 ball with 9 fours and 7 big Sixes. pic.twitter.com/a6mKibBkvi " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/a6mKibBkvi" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/a6mKibBkvi" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/a6mKibBkvi