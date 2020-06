2011 वर्ल्ड कप जीतने वाली टीम में 7-8 खिलाड़ी ऐसे थे, जिन्होंने मेरी कप्तानी के अंदर करियर की शुरुआत की थी-सौरव गांगुली

- I am going to tell you about leading one of the best cricket teams in the world, in my next Live Class on @unacademy at 4 PM, 13th June. Looking forward to sharing the locker room stories with you! Enroll here https://t.co/G0VK7IYAEi#LetsCrackIt! #LegendsOnUnacademy pic.twitter.com/LkEIpUtcuS