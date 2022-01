BCCI के बड़े अधिकारी ने स्मृति मंधाना को बधाई देते हुए बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया दी

ICC @ICC



Congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for winning the ICC Player of the Year 2021 and becoming the first Indian female player to win this award twice. She has been a trailblazer and this award is a reflection of her hard work and consistency. twitter.com/ICC/status/148…