भारतीय बल्लेबाज के साथ हुई नाइंसाफी देख फैन ने क्रिकेट देखना छोड़ा, दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने पुरानी बातें भुलाने को कहा

Arif Raza @arifmunnaRaza2 @MohammadKaif I stopped watching @BCCI cricket matches after you were dropped in the next match despite scoring highest run of 91 runs in the previous test match at Nagpur against England.

Chodo purani baatein Arif. Cricket is bigger than cricketers. The game is nothing without fans. World Cup is in India, support Team India and fall in love with the game again. twitter.com/arifmunnaraza2…