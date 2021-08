SQUAD NEWS | Maiden call-ups for @cricketwgtninc Blaze wicket-keeper Jessie McFadyen and @CDCricket seamer Claudia Green 🏏



All-rounder Amelia Kerr has opted out of the tour to prioritise her mental health ❤️



