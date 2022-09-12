Create

Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table (रोड सेफ्टी वर्ल्ड सीरीज अंक तालिका)

Road Safety World Series 2022
Road Safety World Series 2022
Prashant
Prashant
ANALYST
Modified Sep 12, 2022 01:46 PM IST

Road Safety World Series 2022 का आयोजन 10 सितम्बर से 1 अक्टूबर तक किया जाएगा। इस बार की रोड सेफ्टी वर्ल्ड सीरीज की मेजबानी चार शहर कर रही है, जिसमें कानपुर, इंदौर, देहरादून और रायपुर शामिल है। इस बार टूर्नामेंट में आठ टीमें हिस्सा ले रही हैं जिसमें पिछली बार की चैंपियन India Legends और उप-विजेता Sri Lanka Legends के अलावा Australia Legends, Bangladesh Legends, England Legends, New Zealand Legends, South Africa Legends और West Indies Legends शामिल है।

Road Safety World Series 2022 Points Table

स्थान टीम मैच जीत हार परिणाम नहीं अंक नेट रन रेट
1India Legends 110-23.050
2Sri Lanka Legends 110-21.900
3West Indies Legends 110-21.687
4New Zealand Legends ------
5England Legends ------
6 Bangladesh Legends 1 01-0-1.687
7 Australia Legends 1 01-0-1.900
8 South Africa Legends 1 01-0-3.050

Edited by Prashant

Comments

comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...