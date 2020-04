रोहित शर्मा और जसप्रीत बुमराह ने मिलकर युजवेंद्र चहल को इंस्टाग्राम पर किया ट्रोल, देखें वीडियो

@ImRo45 and @Jaspritbumrah93 chat about setting a Test match field for @yuzi_chahal when @RCBTweets and @mipaltan face off later this year during #IPL2020.



Looks like someone's going to face some serious chin music this year. 😨



VC : @Psyteja, thanks mate! pic.twitter.com/l3u2xbOuuY