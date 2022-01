शेन वॉर्न ने सचिन तेंदुलकर के नए नियम के सुझाव पर दी बड़ी प्रतिक्रिया

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt

@shanewarne



#AshesTest



Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps’ after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails? What do you think guys? Let’s be fair to bowlers!@shanewarne

Interesting point & one to debate my friend. I will take this to the world cricket committee for discussion & come back to you. Never seen anything like that today - Greene’s delivery was 142kph and hit the stump hard !!!!!