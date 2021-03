भारतीय बल्लेबाज श्रेयस अय्यर अब इंग्लैंड में खेलेंगे

✍️ 𝓢𝓱𝓻𝓮𝔂𝓪𝓼 𝓘𝔂𝓮𝓻



We're excited to announce the signing of Indian international batsman @ShreyasIyer15 for this summer's @RoyalLondonCup 🤩 🇮🇳



🌹 #RedRoseTogether @MCRIndia