स्टुअर्ट बिन्नी ने बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ अपने 6/4 के स्पेल को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

Five-wicket hauls in ODIs while conceding fewest runs:

5/1 - Courtney Walsh [WI] in 1986

6/4 - Stuart Binny [Ind] (Today in 2014) - best bowling figures for India!

5/6 - Sunil Joshi [Ind] in 1999

5/6 - Luke Jongwe [Zim] in 2016

5/7 - Daniel Vettori [NZ] in 2007