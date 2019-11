जन्मदिन स्पेशल: सुरेश रैना के जन्मदिन के मौके पर क्रिकेट जगत की प्रतिक्रियाएं

Suresh Kumar Raina, Sonu, Mr. IPL, many names for this little phenomenon. But just like thalaivar, he's got another name in this part of the country. AnbuDen #ChinnaThala, now and always! As our No.3 turns 33, here's wishing him infinite #yellove all year long! #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/otoZB6wIm6