सुरेश रैना बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज एक्टर के साथ आये नजर, तस्वीरें शेयर कर लिखा प्यारा सन्देश 

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina Anupam ji once said to me,” @AnupamPKher Some relationships are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them”. I totally agree and feel that! It was a pleasure travelling with you from Delhi to Mumbai! Jai Ho!

Anupam ji once said to me,”@AnupamPKher Some relationships are like a pause button on a tape recorder. They always start from where you left them”. I totally agree and feel that! It was a pleasure travelling with you from Delhi to Mumbai! Jai Ho! 🙌😍 https://t.co/RbtqZgcZkg

It is always such a joy to meet you dearest @ImRaina ! You are my family! And you are a great conversationalist. You killed me with your description of #KashmiriFood . It was fun to talk to you about movies, cricket, exercises and the idea of India! Love & prayers always!