भारतीय महिला क्रिकेटर ने सामान चोरी की शिकायत पर प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिलने से लंदन के होटल पर निकाली भड़ास

Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia @IamTaniyaBhatia 1/2 Shocked and disappointed at Marriot Hotel London Maida Vale management; someone walked into my personal room and stole my bag with cash, cards, watches and jewellery during my recent stay as a part of Indian Women's Cricket team. @Marriott Bonvoy @Marriott . So unsafe.

I still haven’t recd any response from the hotel management, @Marriott . This is quite disappointing. The items that were stolen from my room were both valuable and important to me. Has any action been taken since the theft? An update would be much appreciated. twitter.com/IamTaniyaBhati…