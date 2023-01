मिताली राज को WPL में मिली बड़ी जिम्मेदारी, गुजरात जायंट्स की टीम में हुईं शामिल 

Pranav Adani @PranavAdani Adani Sportsline’s is jubilant to have on board Padma Shri and former Indian captain of the women’s national #cricket team, Mithali Raj as a mentor & advisor for the women’s premier league. We all are looking forward to scoring some great innings with this partnership. @M_Raj03

Adani Sportsline’s is jubilant to have on board Padma Shri and former Indian captain of the women’s national #cricket team, Mithali Raj as a mentor & advisor for the women’s premier league. We all are looking forward to scoring some great innings with this partnership. @M_Raj03

The Women's Premier League will be the biggest game-changer women's cricket has seen. Thank you so much @PranavAdani for this wonderful opportunity to mentor a side in the inaugural edition of this historic tournament. Can't wait to get started! 🏏 #WPL