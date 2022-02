Garena Free Fire भारत में बैन: भारतीय खिलाड़ियों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण सुचना

#ETNOWExclusive | Garena Free Fire banned! Here's the full list of the 54 banned #Chinese apps 👇@NayantaraRai @AshwiniVaishnaw @Rajeev_GoI @GoI_MeitY @PMOIndia #FreeFire https://t.co/7HzYISp52H

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has banned a new batch of apps, including popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire.Free Fire was the #1 mobile battle royale game in India by downloads and revenue in 2021, so this is a huge blow. twitter.com/ETNOWlive/stat…