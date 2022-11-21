Event : Free Fire Max में पिछले कुछ महीने से काफी फायदेमंद इवेंट जोड़े जा रहे हैं। प्लेयर्स इन इवेंट में हिस्सा लेकर आकर्षित और एक्सपेंसिव आइटम को प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। हालिया में डेवेलपर ने भारतीय सर्वर पर खास इवेंट जोड़ा है जिसमें काफी कम डिस्काउंट पर पैराशूट, सर्फबोर्ड और लूट क्रेट मिल रहे हैं।
खिलाड़ियों को इस इवेंट के अनुसार 50% डिस्काउंट पर आइटम मिल रहे हैं। इसलिए, इस आर्टिकल में हम Free Fire Max में 50% डिस्काउंट पर पैराशूट, लूट बॉक्स और सर्फबोर्ड मिल रहे हैं, बताने वाले हैं।
Free Fire Max में 50% डिस्काउंट पर पैराशूट, लूट बॉक्स और सर्फबोर्ड मिल रहे हैं \
Free Fire Max में गेम के अंदर 50% डिस्काउंट पर खिलाड़ियों को आज के लिए खास इवेंट प्रदान किया हुआ है। प्लेयर्स इस इवेंट से 40 सर्फबोर्ड जिसे 49 से 149 की कितम पर प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।
नीचे मौजदू लिस्ट में से खिलाड़ियों को स्किन मिलने वाली है:
- Chrono’s Skyboard
- The Magic Stick
- KO Night Champion Belt
- Cobra Skyboard
- Maniacal Chainsaw
- Goddess of War
- Wasteland Survivor
- Disease
- Riot Academy
- Prey and Predator
- Slither Skyboard
- Blood Bat
- Malice Joker
- Board of Sickness
- Soul Reader
- Swordsman Legends Skyboard
- Double Skull
- Mythological Ride
- Death From Above
- Mexico Independence Day
- Ocean Joy
- An Artist’s Escape
- Death’s Ride
- Punkster Skyboard
- Hysterical Cable
- Hunger
- Vertigo
- Wasteland Skyboard
- Ocean Predator
- Killer Mind
- Glider
- Fiery Flames
- Spikey Spine Skyboard
- Surfing Through the Stars
- Songkran Skyboard
- Yellow Strike
- Soul Crusher
- Priestess’ Fox
- Rapper Underworld Skyboard
Free Fire Max में गेम के अंदर खिलाड़ियों को 50% डिस्काउंट पर कुल 35 पैराशूट की अनोखी स्किन मिलने वाली है। ये प्लेयर्स को 99 डायमंड्स पर मिलेगी।
- Arctic Flames
- Beast in the Sky
- Blood Reigning
- Captain Summer
- Cobra Attack
- Cobra Strike
- Death Incoming
- Draconic Invasion
- Enter Chrono
- Falling Star
- Gemini
- Head Hunting
- Hunter in the Sky
- Join the Carnival
- Legend of the Swordsmen
- Melody Blast
- Rapper Underworld Parachute
- Rebel Academy
- Shark Attack
- Flame Draco
- Spirit of War
- Street Dominance
- Superstar Parachute
- The Death Skull
- The Maniacs Parachute
- Wasteland Frontier
- Wings of the Devil
- Autumn
- Bolt
- Clear Skies
- Ebi
- Snow
- Spring
- Summer
- Winter
Free Fire Max में हर कोई लूट बॉक्स को प्राप्त करना पसंद करता है। प्लेयर्स इस इवेंट के आधार पर 49, 99 और 149 डायमंड्स पर खरीद सकते हैं। इस इवेंट में मौजदू लूट बॉक्स की लिस्ट :
- Feral Fantasy Loot Box
- Otherworldly
- Volcano Loot Box
- Warrior’s Loot
- Draco Cave Loot Box
- Blood Coffin
- Shark Attack Loot Box
- Knockout Loot Box
- Maniac’s Jinx
- Zombie Corpse
- Swordsman Legends Loot Box
- Wooden Horse Loot Box
- Spikey Spine Loot Crate
- Underworld Boombox
- Superstar Loot Box
- Bunny Egg Loot Box
- Vampiric
- The Clown’s Laugh
- Box of Balance
- Kneel and Apologize
- New Year Loot Box
- Loot Crate
- Beach Crate
- Recycling Box
- Booyah!!!
- Kill Box
- Jack-in-the-Box
- Winterlands Loot Box
- Fight or Flight
- Hunter’s Trophy
- Portal Reactor Loot Box