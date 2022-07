परदीप नरवाल की टीम ने सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाई, राहुल चौधरी और नवीन कुमार की टीमें टूर्नामेंट से हुई बाहर

It was a 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 at the 69th Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship 🤩Here's a glimpse of all the breathtaking moments of Dayin 📸Stay tuned to the Official Pro Kabaddi app and prokabaddi.com for more updates