जसमेर सिंह गुलिया ने कबड्डी से संन्यास का ऐलान किया 

It's time to say GOOD-BYE to Kabaddi. This #PKL is my last tournament as a professional player. I have been fortunate enough to represent #India at the highest level. Then, #ProKabaddi journey has also been very fruitful. Thanks to AKFI, star sports, my all #PKL teams, my teammates, coaches and all the fans for your suport and love. God bless you all.