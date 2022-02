PKL 8 में पहली टीम हुई प्लेऑफ की रेस से बाहर, अंक तालिका में चौंकाने वाला उलटफेर

𝙎𝙖𝙖𝙧𝙖 𝙯𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙖 𝙍𝙖𝙟𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙠𝙖 𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙖🕺th Super 10 of the season for the maverick Titan