Asian Games 2023 पदक तालिका
Asian Games 2023 पदक तालिका
By
Prashant
Modified Sep 25, 2023 23:54 IST
Asian Games 2023 Medals Tally
रैंक
देश
स्वर्ण
रजत
कांस्य
कुल
1
चीन
39
21
9
69
2
दक्षिण कोरिया
10
10
13
33
3
जापान
5
14
12
31
4
उज्बेकिस्तान
4
4
6
14
5
हांगकांग
3
4
7
14
6
भारत
2
3
6
11
7
चीनी ताइपे
2
1
3
6
8
इंडोनेशिया
1
1
4
6
9
थाईलैंड
1
0
2
3
10
मकाउ/ताजिकिस्तान
1
0
1
2
Asian Games 2023
