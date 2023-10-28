हिन्दी
खेल
Asian Para Games 2022 पदक तालिका

By Prashant
Modified Oct 28, 2023 20:11 IST
Asian Para Games 2022 Medals Tally
Asian Para Games 2022 Medals Tally
रैंकदेशस्वर्णरजतकांस्यकुल
1चीन 214167140521
2ईरान 444641131
3जापान 424959150
4दक्षिण कोरिया 303340103
5भारत 293151111
6इंडोनेशिया 29303695
7थाईलैंड272655108
8उज्बेकिस्तान 25243079
9फिलीपींस 104519
10हांगकांग 8 152447
Edited by Prashant
