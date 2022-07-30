×
Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 पदक तालिका
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Table
Prashant
Modified Jul 30, 2022 02:40 AM IST
रैंक
देश
स्वर्ण
रजत
कांस्य
कुल
1
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
8
4
4
16
2
न्यूजीलैंड
3
3
1
7
3
इंग्लैंड
2
5
2
9
4
कनाडा
1
2
1
4
5
स्कॉटलैंड
1
1
4
6
6
बरमूडा
1
0
0
1
7
वेल्स
0
1
1
2
8
सायप्रस
0
0
1
1
9
नॉर्दर्न आयरलैंड
0
0
1
1
10
भारत
0
0
0
0
Commonwealth Games - पहले दिन स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट
Commonwealth Games - पहले दिन (29 जुलाई) भारत के प्रदर्शन पर एक नज़र
CWG 2022 के ओपनिंग सेरेमनी की झलकियां, पीवी सिंधु और मनप्रीत सिंह बने ध्वजवाहक
Edited by Prashant
Commonwealth Games 2022
