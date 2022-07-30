Create
Notifications

Commonwealth Games 2022 पदक तालिका

Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022 Medals Table
Prashant
Prashant
ANALYST
Modified Jul 30, 2022 02:40 AM IST
रैंक देश स्वर्ण रजत कांस्य कुल
1 ऑस्ट्रेलिया 84416
2न्यूजीलैंड 3317
3इंग्लैंड 2529
4कनाडा 1214
5स्कॉटलैंड 1146
6बरमूडा 1001
7वेल्स 0112
8सायप्रस 0011
9 नॉर्दर्न आयरलैंड 0 011
10भारत 0 000
Also Read Story Continues below

Edited by Prashant

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...