India at Paralympics - हरविंदर सिंह ने तीरंदाजी में कांस्य जीता, भारत का 13वां पदक

BRONZE FOR HARVINDER SINGH! 🎉



He wins a Bronze Medal in the Para Archery - Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics! 🥉



We have our thirteenth medal and the fifth bronze.



What an achievement! What a moment! ❤️🇮🇳



Congratulations! 👏 pic.twitter.com/i0nszz53dH