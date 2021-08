India at Paralympics - भारत के चौथे दिन के प्रदर्शन और परिणामों पर नज़र

Bhavina Patel has beaten WR3 Zhang Miao of #CHN in the semifinals of #ParaTableTennis - C4 Category and has booked a place in the finals



She will face WR1 Zhou Ying of #CHN in the finals scheduled on the 29th of August from 7:15 AM IST#Paralympics #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/CIEgPqvj7Q