India at Paralympics - भविना पटेल ने टेबल टेनिस के सेमीफाइनल में प्रवेश करके इतिहास रचा 

Bhavina Patel has confirmed a medal for #IND at the #Paralympics



She has defeated World No. 2 & Rio 2016 Gold Medalist Borislava Rankovic of #SRB in 3-straight games to book her spot in the semis and this assures a medal for her 👏👏#Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/OltFeKhRsy