Tokyo Olympics - दीपिका कुमारी की क्वार्टरफाइनल में हार, पदक की उम्मीद खत्म 

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Archery

Women's Individual Quarterfinal Results



Archer Deepika Kumari bows out of the QFs against An San of South Korea! Spirited effort @ImDeepikaK 🙌 We'll come back #StrongerTogether #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/lO7uBrT1ba