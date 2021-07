Tokyo Olympics - लोवलिना बोर्गोहैन ने रचा इतिहास, बॉक्सिंग में भारत का पदक पक्का 

YES! MEDAL ASSURED! 🤩



Boxer Lovlina Borgohain wins her quarter-final bout 4-1 against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei and books her spot in the semis 🥊



With that win, a second medal for India at #Tokyo2020 is confirmed! 🇮🇳#TeamIndia #Cheer4India #IND #olympics pic.twitter.com/irdmxVK6NE