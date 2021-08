Tokyo Olympics - बॉक्सिंग में सतीश कुमार क्वार्टरफाइनल में हारे, पदक की एक और उम्मीद टूटी 

A courageous effort from Satish Kumar but in the end it is not enough as he is beaten by the World No. 1 Bakhodir Jalolov in the Round of 16 bout of the Men’s Super Heavy (+91 kg) category at #Tokyo2020🥊



Hard luck, champ! 🙌#boxing #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/U9P9OkXdJk