Tokyo Olympics - दीपिका कुमारी ने रचा इतिहास, तीरंदाजी के क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश किया

AND DEEPIKA KUMARI HAS DONE IT!🤩



Just like Atanu Das yesterday, Deepika Kumari has shot a 🔟 in the one-arrow shoot-off to beat Ksenia Perova and book a place in the last eight 👏



She will play her quarter-final match today at 11:30 AM IST



#IND #olympics #Tokyo2020 #Archery pic.twitter.com/BuPsxKmQpR