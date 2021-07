Tokyo Olympics - एथलेटिक्स में भारत के लिए निराशाजनक दिन, नेशनल रिकॉर्ड के बावजूद खिलाड़ी बाहर 

🚨 Record Alert 🚨



Avinash Sable just created a National Record in the #Athletics- Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event by completing the track in 8:18.12 at #Tokyo2020



He finished at No. 7️⃣ in his heat and was unfortunately unable to qualify for the finals#TeamIndia #olympics #IND pic.twitter.com/7rmfQVCuk7