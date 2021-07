Tokyo Olympics - भारतीय हॉकी टीम की एक और शानदार जीत, अर्जेंटीना को हराकर क्वार्टरफाइनल में प्रवेश किया

Late goals from Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh help India beat Rio 2016 gold medalists Argentina 3-1💥



With that India seal the second spot in Pool A and secure a place in the Quarter-Finals