Tokyo Olympics - शूटिंग में भारत की आखिरी उम्मीद भी खत्म, 50 मी राइफल 3 पोजीशन क्वालिफिकेशन में संजीव राजपूत और ऐश्वर्य तोमर बाहर

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput both failed to qualify for the finals of 50m 3 position rifle shooting.



Pratap Singh Tomar secured the 21st position and Sanjeev Rajput secured the 32nd position.



