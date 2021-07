Tokyo Olympics - पीवी सिंधु को सेमीफाइनल में मिली हार, कांस्य पदक के लिए करेंगी मुकाबला

😭😭😭



PV Sindhu’s quest for #Gold at #Tokyo2020 comes to an end as she is beaten by World No. 1 Tai Tzu-Ying in the semi-final.



Hard luck! 💔



PV Sindhu will now face He Bing Jiao in the #Bronze Medal Match tomorrow.#Badminton #IND #TeamIndia #Olympics pic.twitter.com/JJGtOTF8mY