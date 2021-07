Tokyo Olympics - शूटिंग में एक और निराशा, 10 मी एयर पिस्टल मिक्स्ड टीम के क्वालीफाइंग राउंड में भारत बाहर

Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhary finish 7️⃣th in the Qualification Stage 2 and do not make it to the Medal matches.



Hard luck to the two teenagers. Pretty sure they will come back strongly at Paris 2024.



Chin up, Champions! 💪🇮🇳#TeamIndia #IND #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #Shooting pic.twitter.com/LT6EAU1wxF