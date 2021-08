Tokyo Olympics - रेसलिंग में बजरंग पुनिया की सेमीफाइनल में हार, कांस्य पदक की उम्मीद कायम 

Bajrang Punia couldn't come out on top as he was defeated by Haji Aliyev of #AZE in the semifinals of #Wrestling - MFS 65 Kg category at #Tokyo2020 💔



He will now be playing for the Bronze Medal tomorrow at 3:15 PM IST#Olympics #Cheer4India #TeamIndia #IND pic.twitter.com/caxyq2mgaG