Tokyo Olympics - रेसलिंग में भारत की सोनम मलिक पहले ही राउंड में हारकर बाहर

#TeamIndia | #Tokyo2020 | #Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Finals



Sonam Malik bows out against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu who gets the benefit of split decision at 2-2 to progress. Brave efforts by @OLYSonam in her debut #Olympics #RukengeNahi #EkIndiaTeamIndia #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/tFCHOh6wsk